Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankendi road enter 63rd day

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 63rd day back-to-back, News.az reports.

Despite the freezing weather, the protestors continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

The unimpeded passage of the various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys are being ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az