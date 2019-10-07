Yandex metrika counter

Pedestrian killed in road accident in Yerevan

The fatal collision occurred yesterday in Yerevan leaving one person killed.

BMW driver hit a pedestrian and the victim died on the spot.

Police and the investigation department find out the identity of the deceased and the driver.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident, News.am reported.

News.Az


