Pedestrian killed in road accident in Yerevan
The fatal collision occurred yesterday in Yerevan leaving one person killed.
BMW driver hit a pedestrian and the victim died on the spot.
Police and the investigation department find out the identity of the deceased and the driver.
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident, News.am reported.
