Pegatron to complete first US factory by March

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron, a key supplier for Apple and Dell, expects to complete construction of its first U.S. factory by the end of March, company CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng said on Friday.

Trial production at the new facility is scheduled to begin around late March or April, marking Pegatron’s manufacturing expansion into the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move reflects a broader shift by major electronics suppliers to diversify production locations amid global supply chain realignments.

