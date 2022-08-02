Yandex metrika counter

Pelosi: America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important than ever

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday with a clear message for China, saying the U.S. commitment to a democratic Taiwan is more important than ever, News.az reports citing Reuters.

In a visit that drew immediate condemnation from Beijing, Pelosi became the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House in 25 years.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.

