Pelosi: America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important than ever
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday with a clear message for China, saying the U.S. commitment to a democratic Taiwan is more important than ever, News.az reports citing Reuters.
In a visit that drew immediate condemnation from Beijing, Pelosi became the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House in 25 years.
"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.