Penalties to be imposed on travelers without Hajj visa

The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a warning that people without a Hajj visa will be fined, announced by Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia on the X social media .

"You cannot perform the rituals without a Hajj visa and will be subject to legal consequences. Engaging in Hajj without proper authorization is a legal offense subject to penalties," stated in the post.

