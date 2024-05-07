Penalties to be imposed on travelers without Hajj visa
The Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a warning that people without a Hajj visa will be fined, announced by Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia on the X social media .
"You cannot perform the rituals without a Hajj visa and will be subject to legal consequences. Engaging in Hajj without proper authorization is a legal offense subject to penalties," stated in the post.
