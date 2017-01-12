Pensions for January to be paid in coming days: Azerbaijani ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the coming days, the funds needed to finance pensions for January will begin to be transferred to the accounts of pensioners, Elman Babayev, head of the PR department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, told APA-Economics on Thursday.

According to him, the financing of pensions by the State Social Protection Fund under the ministry has not been delayed in the past period.

“Pensions were paid to citizens in a timely manner, sometimes prematurely. Due to the non-working days in early January the transfer of pensions to plastic cards is being ensured with the help of additional technical procedures, so it’s not right to call it a lack of financial resources. In the coming days, the funds needed to finance the January pensions will begin to be transferred to the accounts of pensioners," Babayev added.

