Pentagon begins releasing UFO files as Trump pushes transparency

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The Pentagon has started releasing new files related to UFOs, stating that the public can review the information and draw their own conclusions about what the government calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” News.Az reports, citing AP.

The initiative is being carried out alongside several US agencies, including the White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Energy Department, NASA, and the FBI.

In a post on X on Friday, the Pentagon said that while previous administrations had tried to discredit or discourage public discussion of such phenomena, President Donald Trump is taking a different approach focused on transparency.

“President Donald Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files,” the Pentagon stated.

Officials added that additional documents will be released gradually on a rolling basis.

Trump, a Republican, has been previewing the announcement since February. He has also previously ordered the release of records connected to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., though those disclosures largely contained information already known publicly.

The Pentagon has been working on declassifying documents related to UFOs for years, and Congress created an office in 2022 to declassify material. Its 2024 debut report revealed hundreds of new UAP incidents but found no evidence that the U.S. government had ever confirmed a sighting of alien technology.

Congress ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing decades of files on UFO sightings in 2022 as some members of the military shared encounters with unexplained aircraft.

A small group of Republicans in Congress has pressed for further transparency, accusing the Pentagon of holding documents back. A March letter from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna demanded 46 UAP videos identified by whistleblowers. On social media on Friday, Luna said those videos are expected to be released in a later Pentagon release.

Rep. Tim Burchett thanked Trump for “keeping his word” on transparency and disclosure.”

“I would like to remind people that transparency won’t all happen at once, it will take some time,” Burchett said in a statement.

Experts have urged caution around the release of the new files, warning that UAP videos are often misinterpreted and mischaracterized by those unfamiliar with advanced military technology. The Pentagon’s 2024 report rebutted claims that the U.S. government has recovered alien technology or confirmed evidence of alien life.

News.Az