Portuguese man’s remains found inside crocodile in South Africa

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The body of a Portuguese man has been recovered from inside a crocodile in South Africa after a search operation along the Komati River.

South African authorities confirmed that the animal was shot and later airlifted from the river in order to retrieve human remains from its stomach. DNA testing was carried out, confirming the identity of the victim as 59-year-old Gabriel Batista, a Portuguese businessman, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.



According to reports, Batista disappeared on 27 April after his vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a partially submerged bridge over the river. His vehicle was later found on the riverbank, prompting a wider search operation.

Investigators said a large crocodile was spotted nearby, appearing unusually swollen and largely inactive. Authorities later described the reptile as weighing around 600 kilograms and measuring nearly five metres in length.

Due to its condition and behaviour, officials decided to euthanise the animal to examine its contents. A specialist was lowered from a helicopter during what authorities described as a complex and dangerous recovery operation.

Police confirmed that human remains were found inside the crocodile and sent for forensic analysis, which identified the victim.

Officials also reported finding additional items inside the animal’s stomach, including footwear, though the reason for their presence remains unclear.

Local authorities said the man’s family was present during the search and has requested privacy following the confirmation of his death.

The case remains under investigation as officials continue to examine the circumstances of the incident.

News.Az