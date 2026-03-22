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Personnel
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A British soldier has died in a training accident in northern Iraq, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain's Ministry of Defence.01 Jun 2026-21:44
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Authorities in Spain have detained three off duty police officers from Canada following serious criminal allegations that reportedly took place in Barcelona.19 May 2026-23:07
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At least nine security personnel were killed and 21 others injured after a suicide bomber attacked a scouts camp in northwestern Pakistan.15 May 2026-10:31
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A pro-Iran hacker group called Handala says it has published the personal details of 2,379 US Marine Corps personnel deployed in the Persian Gulf region.28 Apr 2026-17:05
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A pro-Iran hacking group calling itself Handala has claimed it has obtained the identities of tens of thousands of US Navy personnel, in what it described as retaliation for alleged crimes committed during what it termed the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, including the killing of schoolchildren in Minab.28 Apr 2026-10:33
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A collision between two commuter buses at the Pentagon Metro Station's south parking lot on Friday morning resulted in 23 passengers being injured, according to officials.24 Apr 2026-20:59
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Brazil has become the focus of a new geopolitical debate after a lawmaker proposed restricting the entry of Israeli military personnel into the country.03 Apr 2026-22:42
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A lawmaker from Bahia has officially called on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prevent Israeli military personnel from entering Brazil, following a series of controversial incidents involving Israeli tourists in Bahia.03 Apr 2026-20:49
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iran will pursue US soldiers and commanders who have fled their bases in regional countries following what it described as devastating Iranian attacks.26 Mar 2026-10:10
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Three Turkish personnel have been martyred in a helicopter crash in Qatar, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said.22 Mar 2026-14:17
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