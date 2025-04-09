Pentagon chief: US, not China, must secure Panama Canal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Wednesday that Panama should secure the Panama Canal with support from the United States, rather than China.

"The Panama Canal is key terrain that must be secured by Panama with America and not China," Hegseth told a news conference in Panama City with Frank Abrego, Panama’s public security minister, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The US is securing the Panama Canal and countering China's "malign influence," he said.

“We will be signing a joint declaration with the minister of canal affairs on the security and operation of the Panama Canal, which is the framework for US warships and auxiliary ships to sail first and free through the Panama Canal," said Hegseth.

He said a memorandum of understanding will increase joint training, exercises, operations, re- establishing rotational and joint presence at several bases.

Protecting Panamanian sovereignty from "malign influence is important," he added.

"As I said yesterday, we are helping to take back the Panama Canal from Communist Chinese influence," Hegseth said.

The defense chief argued that the "malign influence of the Communist Chinese" in the canal, or canal area does not serve Panamanian interests or American interests.

President Donald Trump said in February that Panama violated its agreement with the US on the canal and declared that Washington would take back control of the waterway.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, US State Secretary Marco Rubio visited Panama to meet President Jose Raul Mulino, which was followed by Panama’s exit from China’s Belt and Road initiative, drawing criticism from Beijing.

News.Az