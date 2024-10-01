Pentagon condemns Iran's "reckless attacks" on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon stated on Tuesday that the U.S. condemns Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel.

"Iran conducted a significant attack against Israel today, launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles targeting several locations in Israel," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters."We condemn these reckless attacks by Iran, and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces," he said.During the attack, Ryder said, the US military coordinated "closely" with the Israeli army to help defend Israel."US Navy destroyers deployed to the Middle East region supported the defense of Israel by firing approximately a dozen interceptors against the incoming Iranian missiles," he added.Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between the two regional arch-rivals.The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

News.Az