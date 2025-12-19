Pentagon fails eighth audit, aims to pass by 2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the eighth consecutive year, the Pentagon has failed its annual audit, highlighting ongoing financial accountability issues that have drawn bipartisan criticism.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the department faces “decades of war, neglect of America’s defense industrial base, and soaring national debt” that cannot be solved through unchecked spending, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Pentagon now targets 2028 to meet audit standards and resolve its long-standing financial shortcomings.

News.Az