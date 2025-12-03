Pentagon forms task force to create drone squadron in Mideast

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday the creation of a task force to establish the military’s first one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.

The formation of Task Force Scorpion Strike, officials said, is part of CENTCOM’s effort to follow through on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive that the armed forces quickly acquire and field cutting-edge drones in large numbers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Scorpion Strike is designed to get low-cost drones into the hands of the nation’s warfighters, CENTCOM said.

