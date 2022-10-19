People of Ukraine awarded EU's Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual Prize for Freedom of Thought, in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion that started Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation", News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100) prize money, which will be granted to civil society representatives.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

News.Az