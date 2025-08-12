Pepe Coin (PEPE) investors are quietly jumping into Remittix ahead of Wallet Beta launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pepe Coin price is hopping higher as big holders and meme coin spotters chase speculative momentum again. PEPE has rallied nearly 10% in just one day, driven by renewed meme mania and rising on-chain activity. Whales entering the market are taking notice and many are not stopping there.

Behind the flash, there's a different kind of play gaining traction. A token built for real use rather than jokes is quietly drawing attention from strategic investors tuning their 2025 portfolios for lasting impact.

PEPE Coin price momentum: Still all hype but not without energy

PEPE coin currently trades near $0.000012 with a massive $1.1B in daily volume and a jump of +9–10% in 24 hours. Despite the buzz, PEPE remains a pure meme coin, its strength fueled by social hype, not utility.

Crypto experts have observed that PEPE coin price is building strength on a steady uptrend and is forming higher lows and showing clear bullish momentum. It is believed that a breakout above the current resistance could open the door for a strong push for the PEPE coin price into the next major supply zone.

Best crypto to buy: Why Remittix is getting meme coin investors’ attention

While meme hype pulses through PEPE, Remittix (RTX) stands out for substance. It is drawing smart capital looking beyond the meme frenzy.

Remittix’s standout features

Wallet Coming Q3 (Beta Launch Ahead): A user-focused, cross-chain PayFi wallet nearing release

Security First: Audited by CertiK, adding credibility

Purpose Over Buzz: Designed for real-world payments with low gas fees

Compelling Incentives: 20% referral rewards, 40% bonus live and a $250,000 giveaway

Remittix is emerging as a new altcoin to watch, a low gas fee crypto project, and a crypto with real utility all while meme tokens like PEPE chase volatility, RTX builds infrastructure.

Don’t just jump on the meme: Hold something built to last

Pepe Coin price moves are thrilling, but they’re like fireworks: spectacular, but brief. Remittix is delivering tools that people can use every day payments that work, not punchlines.

If you’re asking “what is the best crypto presale?”, the answer should be built on real change. Remittix is the one making that leap right now. Join the flow where utility meets momentum and buy RTX tokens ahead of its beta wallet launch.

