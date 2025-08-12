PEPE price prediction: PEPE set for new highs but it's Pepe's brother LBRETT that's on fire

PEPE is back in the spotlight, climbing the charts and drawing fresh attention from traders hunting the next big win. While the frog-themed favorite is eyeing new highs, its fast-rising counterpart, Layer Brett, is stealing the show.

With a remarkable 100x upside potential, instant staking rewards, and a roadmap brimming with NFTs and gamified tools, Layer Brett is emerging as the hottest contender in the meme coin market. But does LBRETT truly have the breakout power that many predict? Let's find out.

LBRETT Might Be Your Ticket To Earning Millions Soon

Meme coins are making a comeback as the crypto market gears up for what some call the next super-cycle. Among them, LBRETT stands out as a clear front-runner. Unlike PEPE and other traditional memecoins, LBRETT is a new meme coin that is building a full Layer-2 Ethereum blockchain ecosystem centered on memes. Industry research suggests Ethereum Layer 2 networks, like LBRETT, could process over $10 trillion in volume by 2027.

To support this vision, the LBRETT project’s mission is to target a huge gap in the market which is a fast, low-cost chain designed specifically for meme coins. The team behind LBRETT aims to compete with big names like Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync while pushing a community-first model that rewards early adopters.

For buyers willing to stake early, the potential returns are huge. To enjoy the benefits associated with the LBRETT ecosystem, investors can stake directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet and see rewards almost instantly. One extra feature that primes LBRETT as one of the best cryptos to buy now is that a $1 million giveaway is underway, ahead of its launch.

The full launch will roll out NFT features, gamified rewards and cross-chain tools. But that's not all. LBRETT’s tokenomics are also transparent, with a 10 billion max supply and clear allocations for public presale, liquidity, development, and staking.

Are The Positive Sentiments Reflected In PEPE Price Prediction Charts Valid?

PEPE Coin rose by over 6% in the last 30 days as trading activity rebounded from recent lows, with more than $500 million changing hands in the DeFi market. The chances of PEPE’s surge being sustained is supported by top crypto trader Ali Martinez who hinted at a possible PEPE rebound via a post on his X page. Martinez noted that the TD Sequential indicator had flashed a buy signal on crypto charts.

Typically, the indicator helps identify potential trend reversals. This latest signal appeared when PEPE traded at $0.00001064 and has already produced about 2% in gains. Stronger confirmation of this bullish setup may arrive if volumes cross $1 billion, as PEPE’s largest rallies usually happen at that level.

Moreover, Pepe Coin's 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) remains a key barrier before PEPE can hit its first target of $0.00001200. If PEPE can manage a break above that level, it could open the way to $0.00001450. Ultimately, this means bigger profits for those investors that take advantage of these positive PEPE price predictions.

Conclusion

While PEPE’s momentum is hard to ignore, LBRETT’s explosive growth, unique Layer-2 ecosystem, and early staking rewards make it impossible to overlook. For investors chasing serious upside in the meme coin sector, LBRETT’s might just be the best crypto to buy now as it combines hype, utility and timing into one unmissable opportunity.

