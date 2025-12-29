Peru moves to buy South Korean tanks, APCs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peru is moving toward the acquisition of South Korean-made main battle tanks and armored personnel carriers as part of a broader effort to modernize its armed forces and expand its domestic defense industry.

In 2025, Peru increased its defense budget by more than 10% and intensified military modernization, deepening defense ties with South Korea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In December, Seoul and Lima signed a framework agreement covering the potential export of up to 54 Hyundai Rotem K2 main battle tanks and 141 K808 armored personnel carriers.

The K2 tanks are intended to replace the Peruvian Army’s fleet of 165 Soviet-era T-55 tanks, while the K808 vehicles would substitute more than 100 M113A1 armored personnel carriers and around 150 UR-416 Condor 4×4 APCs. If finalized, the deal would mark South Korea’s largest-ever sale of ground combat equipment in Latin America.

The agreement предусматривает the construction of a new production facility in Peru, with an estimated cost of about $270 million. It also includes an initial batch of imported vehicles for training purposes, followed by several years of licensed production. Over time, an increasing share of components is expected to be manufactured locally by the state-owned Army Weapons and Ammunition Factory, positioning Peru as a regional production hub.

The digitally integrated K2 main battle tank features modern fire-control systems, combined active and passive armor, and a 120mm smoothbore gun with an automatic loader. The K808 8×8 armored personnel carrier is designed for rapid deployment and infantry reconnaissance missions. It is amphibious and can be equipped with a range of weapon systems.

The prospective deal reflects Peru’s ambition to strengthen its domestic defense-industrial base and its close defense partnership with South Korea.

In recent years, Peru has acquired KT-1P basic trainer aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). In April 2024, it also ordered a 2,200-ton offshore patrol vessel, two 1,500-ton landing ships and a 3,400-ton frigate from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. These contracts include provisions for local assembly and co-production with state-owned firms such as SIMA, SEMAN Peru and FAME.

Additionally, Peru signed a memorandum of understanding with KAI in 2024 to produce components for the FA-50 light attack aircraft domestically. KAI is seeking to secure an order for between 20 and 24 FA-50 jets from Peru.

News.Az