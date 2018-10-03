Peskov: Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan enjoy trusting relationship

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan enjoy a partner and trusting relations, which helps them discuss the most difficult issues,” said the Russian preside

AzerTag reports citing Peskov that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are multifaceted. “Our bilateral relations are multifaceted. They are traditional and people of the two countries are brotherly people.

"We are bound by a common history and have no doubts that we will be bound by a common history in the future too,” Peskov added.

News.Az

News.Az