Peskov says Russia will continue military operation until goals are achieved

Peskov says Russia will continue military operation until goals are achieved

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia will continue its military operation until all stated objectives are achieved.

Peskov made the remarks on May 20, saying that the operation would continue in response to what he described as “bellicose statements” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that Russia “must and will continue the special military operation until we achieve our goals.”

His statement comes amid ongoing hostilities and repeated exchanges of rhetoric between Moscow and Kyiv, with no indication of a near-term de-escalation, News.Az reports, citing IZ.

News.Az