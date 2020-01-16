Peter Tase: Parliamentary elections to promote strengthening of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 9 parliamentary elections will contribute to further strengthening of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan, American journalist and political scientist Peter Tase said in an exclusive interview with secki-2020.az.

Hailing the very well-organized electoral system in Azerbaijan, Peter Tase said: “The existing tolerant environment in the country, equal conditions for representatives of all nations and religions have always been considered as an example. The democratic electoral environment, institutional accountability and the improved legal framework established by the state for such a tolerant society pave the way for holding elections in a fair and transparent manner. According to past experience, each new election serves to strengthen democratic standards. Previously held elections were marked by higher voter turnout. I hope that during the February 9 elections, the people would effectively use the opportunities provided by a transparent and democratic environment and these elections would further strengthen Azerbaijan's influence both in the region and in the world.”

