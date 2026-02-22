Pezeshkian: Iran received encouraging signals after talks with the US in Geneva

Iran and the United States exchanged practical proposals for resolving disagreements over the Iranian nuclear program during indirect talks in Geneva, and there are "encouraging signals."

This was stated by the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, News.Az reports.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent talks included an exchange of practical proposals and provided encouraging signals," he wrote in X.

At the same time, Pezeshkian emphasized that the republic's authorities continue to "closely monitor the actions of the United States and have done everything necessary for any possible scenario."

News.Az