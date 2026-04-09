Israel strikes Lebanon after Iran ceasefire deal - VIDEO

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Israeli airstrikes have killed and injured hundreds across Lebanon in a major escalation that followed a newly announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to Lebanese authorities and officials.

The attacks came as Israel said the truce did not apply to its ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising questions about the scope of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 182 people were killed and around 890 injured in strikes carried out across the country, including in the capital, Beirut.

According to reports, Israeli forces carried out dozens of airstrikes in a short window, targeting multiple areas including residential districts and infrastructure sites.

First responders continued search-and-rescue operations into the night as hospitals appealed for urgent blood donations to treat the wounded.

The Israeli military said it struck more than 100 targets within minutes, describing the operation as part of its ongoing campaign against Hezbollah.

The escalation came shortly after the United States and Iran announced a temporary ceasefire arrangement.

However, Israeli officials stressed that the agreement only applied to Iran, not Lebanon or Hezbollah operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the pause in fighting did not limit Israel’s actions against Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue strikes aimed at what it described as militant infrastructure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attacks, saying they hit densely populated areas and caused widespread civilian harm.

The escalation prompted international concern, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for renewed efforts to prevent further regional destabilization.

U.S. officials, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance, said the ceasefire framework with Iran did not extend to Lebanon, describing confusion over the agreement’s scope.

Iranian officials also warned of potential responses if the fighting continues, while European leaders urged all sides to respect de-escalation efforts.

The developments highlight widening tensions across the region following months of conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah, alongside broader instability linked to the wider confrontation with Iran.

The situation has raised fears that the limited ceasefire arrangement may not be enough to prevent further escalation in Lebanon.

News.Az