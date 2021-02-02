Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate about $15 billion in sales this year from the COVID-19 vaccine that it developed with German partner BioNTech, Reuters reports.

The drugmaker is trying to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 at a breakneck pace as countries rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control a pandemic that has killed over 2 million people globally.

Pfizer has supplied 65 million doses of the vaccine globally and 29 million doses to the United States as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed just under 50 million doses total of Pfizer and Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 1.

About 32 million of them have been administered and 17 million of those doses were Pfizer’s vaccine, according to the CDC data.

The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

Excluding items, Pfizer earned 42 cents per share, but missed market expectation of 48 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

News.Az