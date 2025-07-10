PGA tour’s global expansion faces resistance from top stars like Scottie Scheffler

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the PGA Tour considers shifting toward a more global schedule, questions are mounting over whether its top American stars, especially world number one Scottie Scheffler, are on board.

Scheffler, 29, has dominated the 2025 season with three wins and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 starts, but he's made clear he prefers playing in the U.S. Speaking ahead of the Scottish Open, Scheffler admitted he's never competed in Asia or Australia, a surprising revelation that stunned Golf Channel analyst Rex Hoggard, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“I guess I should’ve known, but it blew my mind,” Hoggard said on the Rex & Lav podcast. “He prioritizes playing at home, and with a young family, that’s only going to become more of a focus.”

This preference poses a potential challenge for new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, who’s reportedly keen to grow the game internationally. Talks with DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings have suggested a stronger global alliance, co-sanctioned events in places like Germany, Ireland, the Middle East, and Asia could form a key part of that vision.

However, Lavner and Hoggard both warned that to attract stars like Scheffler, the tour would need to offer serious incentives, whether financial, FedEx Cup-related, or prestige-based.

“There’s a real risk of splitting into an A&B tour,” Lavner explained, pointing to concerns from U.S. event sponsors like American Express who could lose top-tier fields if international Signature Events take priority.

While players like Rory McIlroy have embraced a more international approach—recently noting his desire to enjoy life and travel more—Scheffler’s priorities may reflect the sentiment of many top American pros.

“There may be more Schefflers than McIlroys at the top of the PGA Tour,” Hoggard noted.

As the PGA Tour weighs its next steps in response to LIV Golf’s global push, balancing international growth with player preferences could be its biggest challenge yet.

News.Az