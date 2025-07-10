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Pga Tour
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The transition of elite golfers to the LIV Golf circuit has sparked intense debate regarding whether the tour’s limited fields and high-money format have eroded the competitive edge required for Major championships.27 Apr 2026-12:13
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The PGA Tour heads to one of its most unique events of the season as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway, bringing together top players in a rare team format that replaces traditional individual competition.23 Apr 2026-12:16
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As the PGA Tour considers shifting toward a more global schedule, questions are mounting over whether its top American stars, especially world number one Scottie Scheffler, are on board.10 Jul 2025-15:41
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