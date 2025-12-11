Swiss Olympic champ Michelle Gisin airlifted after crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two-time Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was airlifted after a high-speed crash during a World Cup downhill training run in St. Moritz on Thursday.

The 32-year-old skier lost control while approaching a fast left-hand turn at more than 110 km/h (69 mph), hitting the safety fences before being stopped by the second layer of nets. Television footage showed Gisin conscious, with cuts and scratches on her face, as medics assessed her. No serious injuries were immediately reported, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Gisin is the third current Swiss Olympic skiing champion to crash in training this month, following Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter. Gisin, a gold medalist in Alpine combined at the last two Winter Games, leads the Swiss women’s speed team after injuries sidelined her teammates.

The crash occurred ahead of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which begin February 6, amid ongoing concerns about high-speed training risks in Alpine skiing.

News.Az