Philippine Supreme Court voids impeachment case against VP Sara Duterte

The Philippine Supreme Court has dismissed an impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, ruling the complaint as unconstitutional — a decision that could significantly boost her prospects in the 2028 presidential race.

The ruling, handed down Friday, stated that while the court was not exonerating Duterte of the misconduct allegations, the impeachment complaint itself was procedurally invalid. Duterte, who previously served as education secretary under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., had been accused of misusing millions in public funds and making violent threats against top officials, including Marcos, the First Lady, and the House Speaker, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In February, the House of Representatives impeached Duterte, but her Senate trial had been delayed amid massive public protests and deepening political tensions.

Had she been convicted, Duterte would have faced a lifetime ban from public office. Instead, the court’s decision now clears a critical legal hurdle ahead of the 2028 elections, where she is widely considered a frontrunner. Current President Marcos is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term.

Duterte has repeatedly denied the charges, claiming the impeachment was politically motivated — part of an ongoing feud with the Marcos camp.

The Vice President is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in detention at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity linked to his controversial war on drugs. He maintains his innocence.

As the political landscape shifts, Sara Duterte’s legal victory is likely to reshape alliances and escalate the already simmering rivalry within the Philippine ruling elite.

News.Az