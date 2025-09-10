Philippines deplores Israeli attack on Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has deplored an Israeli attack on the Qatari capital of Doha, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The attack was a grave violation of international law, particularly the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the United Nations Charter, it said in a statement.

"The Philippines highlights the need for parties to the conflict in Gaza to agree to an immediate and permanent ceasefire, uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, and work toward a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East," the department said.

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building housing senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.

