Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to Level 3

“This means that Mayon is exhibiting a magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within days or weeks,” PHIVOLCS said in its advisory, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The institute noted that repeated collapses of the unstable summit dome have produced a growing number of rockfall events. Since January 1, 2026, a total of 346 rockfall events and four volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, compared with 599 rockfall events between November and December 2025.

PHIVOLCS has recommended evacuating the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to the risks of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards. Authorities have urged residents near Mayon to stay vigilant and follow guidance from local government units and disaster risk reduction officials, warning that conditions could escalate rapidly.

“Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised,” the institute added.