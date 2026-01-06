Yandex metrika counter

Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to Level 3

  • World
  • Share
Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to Level 3
Photo: AP

Philippine volcanologists on Tuesday raised the alert level of Mayon Volcano in Albay province on Luzon island to Alert Level 3, citing the “onset of dome collapse pyroclastic density currents,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

“This means that Mayon is exhibiting a magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within days or weeks,” PHIVOLCS said in its advisory, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The institute noted that repeated collapses of the unstable summit dome have produced a growing number of rockfall events. Since January 1, 2026, a total of 346 rockfall events and four volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, compared with 599 rockfall events between November and December 2025.

PHIVOLCS has recommended evacuating the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to the risks of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards. Authorities have urged residents near Mayon to stay vigilant and follow guidance from local government units and disaster risk reduction officials, warning that conditions could escalate rapidly.

“Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised,” the institute added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      