Philippines to protest Chinese actions in South China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines announced it will formally protest China’s recent harassment of Filipino fishermen near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

On Friday, three Filipino fishermen were injured and two vessels damaged after Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons and cut anchor lines, Manila’s coast guard said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The Philippines will undertake the appropriate diplomatic response, register our strong objection, and demand that China cease such aggressive acts,” the Philippine maritime council stated.

Presidential press officer Claire Castro confirmed that Manila will file a demarche with the Chinese embassy. The Chinese foreign ministry has not yet commented. Beijing had earlier claimed its coast guard “drove away multiple Philippine vessels” using “control measures.”

The U.S. also condemned China’s actions. “We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China’s provocative actions and increasingly dangerous tactics,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Sabina Shoal, known to China as Xianbin Reef and to the Philippines as Escoda Shoal, is located about 150 km west of Palawan within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

News.Az