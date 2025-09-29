+ ↺ − 16 px

Photos of the day, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows people watching a horse racing event held in Gar County in Ngari Prefecture of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic Sunday morning in Guizhou, slashing travel time across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes after three years of construction. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chinese calligraphy enthusiasts write the Chinese character "Yong" at the 2025 Belt and Road Initiative annual Chinese character release event held in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 28, 2025. This event was held on Sunday in Yongchuan, where the character of the year -- Yong, meaning "everlasting" -- was officially announced. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Champion Team Beijing pose with the trophy during the awarding ceremony of 2025 China CFA Women's Super League in Beijing, China, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This picture, provided by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, shows six images of the reconstructed "Yunxian 2" human skull fossil. A new study of a 1-million-year-old human skull found in central China revealed a previously unknown branch of the human family tree, dramatically pushing back the accepted timeline of human evolution. (Xinhua)

People watch an aircraft performance on the Malta International Airshow at St. Paul's Bay in Malta, Sept. 28, 2025. Since its inception in 1993, the bi-annual event organized by the Malta Aviation Society has attracted aviation enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate their shared passion for flight. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

