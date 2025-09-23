In Photos : Typhoon Ragasa ravages northern Philippines with floods, landslides

+ ↺ − 16 px

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms of 2025, made landfall in the northern Philippines on September 22, bringing with it catastrophic winds, torrential rains, and widespread flooding and landslides.

At least three people have been killed and thousands have been evacuated from villages and schools in northern Philippines, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Super Typhoon Ragasa had sustained winds of 215 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 295km/h (183mph), when it slammed into Panuitan Island off Cagayan province in the mid-afternoon on Monday, Philippine forecasters said.

Tropical cyclones with sustained winds of 185km/h (115mph) or higher are categorised in the Philippines as a super typhoon – a designation adopted years ago to underscore the urgency tied to such extreme weather disturbances.

As of 8:00 pm (12:00 GMT), the storm was generating maximum sustained winds of 215km/h (134 mph) near its centre, with gusts of up to 265km/h (165mph), the national weather service said.

On Calayan Island, at the storm’s centre, information officer Herbert Singun told the AFP news agency that chunks of a school roof had been ripped off and landed on an evacuation centre about 30 metres away (100 feet), causing one minor injury.

Just move than 10,000 Filipinos were evacuated across the country, with schools and government offices closed on Monday in the Manila region and across 29 other provinces.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt, and the archipelago is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change. Two men negotiate a landslide due to Typhoon Ragasa in Uyugan, Batanes province, northern Philippines (AP) Coastguard conducting a rappel rescue in flood-hit municipality of Salcedo, Ilocos Sur province. (Philippine Coast Guard via EPA) A man stands near debris on a waterfront road amid heavy rain in Aparri town, Cagayan province. (John Dimain/AFP) Rescuers carrying an injured person on a stretcher after a landslide hit vehicles on a road in Tuba town, Benguet province, north of Manila. (Tuba Public Information service via AFP) Motorists wade through a flooded road in Apalit, Pampanga province. (Lisa Marie David/Reuters

