Physical summit of EaP countries due in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The physical summit of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will be held in March 2021 in Brussels, said President of the European Council Charles Michel, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press briefing following the videoconference of EU and EaP leaders.

“We have identified five priorities, five important topics that we will tackle together in order to be well prepared and in order to adopt next year a joint declaration,” he said.

Michel noted that the Eastern Partnership is the foreign policy priority for the EU.

“Over the last decade, our cooperation has flourished. Trade between the EU and its six partners has doubled. Together EaP countries are EU’s tenth-largest trade partner,” said the European Council’s president.

He in particular noted that negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan are at the advanced stage.

Further, talking about cooperation in fighting COVID-19, Michel said that very quickly the European Union has reacted by providing support means for the partners in the region.

“One billion euros have been mobilized in order to support those countries in the region. We have also provided medical equipment like gloves, masks, and respirators. This strong European support clearly shows the importance of Eastern Partnership,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az