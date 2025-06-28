Yandex metrika counter

Pilot killed in light plane crash in Russia - VIDEO

Pilot killed in light plane crash in Russia - VIDEO
A light-engine ZLIN-142 aircraft crashed near the Novonezhino state aviation airfield in Russia’s Primorsky Krai, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was given to the pilot by the owner to practice piloting skills, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The incident is under investigation.


