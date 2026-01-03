Helicopter crashes near Arizona canyon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash near Telegraph Canyon, south of the town of Superior in Arizona, involving four people on board, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Officials said the pilot was a 59-year-old man from Queen Creek, while the passengers were three female family members in their early 20s, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

The helicopter had departed from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek, located west of Superior. The crash site is in a remote mountainous area nearly 70 miles east of Phoenix, where crews worked for several hours to access the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. The FAA also issued a temporary flight restriction over the area to ensure the safety of search and rescue operations.

News.Az