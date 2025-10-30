Pinterest launches AI assistant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pinterest has unveiled Pinterest Assistant, its first AI-powered, visual-first tool aimed at improving online shopping and discovery.

Whether users are looking for the perfect outfit or new home décor, Pinterest Assistant helps bridge the gap between inspiration and decision, providing personalised recommendations when it’s hard to know exactly what to search for, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Talk to Pinterest Assistant to get proactive recommendations that fit personal styles, leveraging the diverse content and actions from our nearly 600 million monthly active users. For example, 'I need new throw pillows that match my living room décor' prompts Pinterest Assistant to draw from saves, boards, collages, and others with similar tastes, to deliver pillows tailored to specific design aesthetics.

