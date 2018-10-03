PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security forces carry out operation in Diyarbakir’s Lice district

At least one PKK terrorist was "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province, the governor’s office said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Provincial gendarmerie forces carried out a counter-terrorism operation in the village of Senlik in the Lice district, said a statement by the governor’s office.

Security forces also seized two hand grenades, 90 gun cartridges, an assault vest, a backpack, and survival supplies during the operations. Operations in the region are ongoing, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

