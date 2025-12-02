Plane carrying Witkoff lands in Moscow - VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Witkoff today.

The key topic will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including US proposals on this issue.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting will take place after 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (after 2:00 p.m. GMT). The first moments of the conversation will be open to the media. The US side will also be represented at the meeting by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.