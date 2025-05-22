Plane crashes in San Diego neighborhood, ignites homes and cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small aircraft crashed in a residential neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday morning, according to police. Multiple homes and vehicles caught fire, and authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area. The cause of the crash and any possible injuries remain unknown at this time.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said “there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described “a gigantic debris field" in a dense, packed neighborhood where a number of military families.

Multiple homes, cars catch fire

Addressing reporters at the site of the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said that the small plane struck about 15 homes, causing multiple homes and cars to catch fire.

"I just walked it myself, and down the street itself, it looks like something from a movie," Eddy said Thursday morning.



Eddy said officials were still looking for the pilot and other “souls on board.” The plane appeared to be a Cessna private jet, he said.

San Diego's Fire and Rescue Service says it had received an emergency call at 03:47 (07:47 GMT) and units arrived at the site six minutes later.



The police department says it's responding to the crash, and is warning people to "avoid the area while crews work".

