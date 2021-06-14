Players of Wales national football take walk along Baku streets (VIDEO)
- 14 Jun 2021 13:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162178
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/players-of-wales-national-football-take-walk-along-baku-streets-video Copied
Members of the Wales national football team, who are in Baku to participate in the matches of the European Championship (UEFA EURO 2020), have taken a walk in the streets of the Azerbaijani capital (Baku city), Trend reports.
The players visited Icherisheher (Old City), the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, walked along the Baku Boulevard.
The video, which was shared by the Wales Football Federation on social networks, was entitled ‘Getting to know the history of Azerbaijan’: