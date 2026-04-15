Today marks remembrance day of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

Today marks the remembrance day of Azerbaijan's prominent scholar, Honored Scientist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, professor and full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Zarifa Aliyeva.

It has been 41 years since Zarifa Aliyeva's death, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Zarifa Aliyeva died on April 15, 1985, in Moscow. In 1994, her remains were transferred from Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery to Baku and buried in the Alley of Honor next to her father's grave.

Zarifa Aliyeva was born on April 28, 1923, in the Sharur district of Nakhchivan.

She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Medical Institute named after Nariman Narimanov in 1947. She worked as a scientific researcher at the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Ophthalmology, and from 1969, she served as an associate professor, professor, head of the laboratory of occupational pathology of visual organs, and head of the ophthalmology department (1982-1985) at the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after A. Aliyev.

Zarifa Aliyeva made exceptional contributions to the development of ophthalmology science in Azerbaijan. She was one of the authors of many substantial studies on trachoma, which was once widespread in Azerbaijan, and among the first in global medical practice to study, prevent, and treat occupational eye diseases, especially in chemical and electronic industries, as well as on modern problems of ophthalmology, including rare scientific works such as "Therapeutic Ophthalmology" and "Fundamentals of Iridodiagnostics."

She authored 12 monographs, textbooks, and teaching aids, nearly 150 scientific works, 1 invention, and 12 improvement proposals.

Academician Zarifa Aliyeva was a member of the Presidium of the All-Union Society of Ophthalmologists, the Soviet Peace Defense Committee, the Board of the Azerbaijan Ophthalmology Society, and the editorial board of the journal "Vestnik oftalmologii" (Moscow).

For her high scientific achievements, she was awarded the M.I. Averbakh Prize of the USSR Academy of Medical Sciences in 1981.