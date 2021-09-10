Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with delegation of Turkic Council (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with a delegation led by Baghdad Amreev, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) on September 10.



News.Az reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers that during the meeting it was noted with satisfaction that the Turkic Council, having strengthened, has become an important international organization, and its prestige in the world has increased over the past period.



It was noted that Azerbaijan effectively cooperates with Turkic Council's member states both in bilateral format and within international organizations.



Ali Asadov expressed gratitude to the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states and its member states for supporting Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the political and moral support provided to our country during the Second Karabakh War. The importance of unequivocal support from fraternal Turkey since the first days of the war was emphasized.



Opportunities opened as a result of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands were touched upon and the importance of the Zangezur corridor was noted.



The extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council, held last year at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, was hailed as another demonstration of solidarity among Turkic-speaking countries.



The holding of the 10th meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the Turkic Council and the Turkic Business Forum in Baku was praised. It was especially noted that the dedication of the forum to the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is of great importance. The sided expressed confidence that the decisions adopted and documents signed during the events would contribute to expanding cooperation among the Turkic Council member countries, particularly in trade, economic, and investment areas.

