PM announces £300m package for Ukraine

The UK Prime Minister says the UK will send more arms to Ukraine in the coming weeks as part of a £300m support package, News.az reports citing BBC.

Boris Johnson tells Ukrainian MPs the UK will send Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems, along with armoured vehicles, to evacuate civilians from areas under attack and protect officials.

The support package will include radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding Ukrainian cities, heavy lift drones to supply Ukrainian forces and thousands of night vision devices, Johnson adds.

He says this will aid the UK's long-term goal to "fortify Ukraine so that no-one will ever dare to attack you again".

