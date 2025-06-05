PM: Azerbaijan accelerates hydropower development in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is increasing its hydropower potential through domestic investments in the construction and commissioning of hydroelectric power plants of various capacities in the East Zangezur and Karabakh regions, the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government was held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"As a result of these efforts, it is planned to double the country’s renewable energy production capacity over the next five years," the premier stated.

PM Asadov also shared his perspectives on addressing economic, legal, and humanitarian issues on the agenda, alongside budgetary and personnel matters related to the activities of the CIS.

Describing humanitarian cooperation as one of the principal areas of interaction within the CIS, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of developing the volunteer movement and fostering international collaboration in this field.

“As everyone knows, the Forum of Volunteer Movements of the CIS member states was successfully organized in Baku last December. Young people from CIS countries actively participated in the forum, which featured numerous panel sessions and roundtables,” Ali Asadov stated.

Highlighting significant cultural and sporting events to be held within the CIS in 2025, the prime minister emphasized that the 3rd CIS Games will take place in Ganja and other Azerbaijani cities from September 28 to October 8, 2025, featuring competitions in 23 sports.

“The official website of the Games has already been launched, where it is possible to familiarize oneself with the preparation process, competition schedules, and venues,” he added.

Ali Asadov also noted that the Action Plan for declaring Lachin the "CIS Capital of Culture for 2025" has been approved. According to the plan, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, theater and film festivals, as well as competitions and media tours, will be organized.

Speaking about events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Azerbaijani people made a significant contribution to this Victory both on the frontlines and at the home front.

Recalling Azerbaijan’s commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations with CIS member states, he said:

“In this regard, it is gratifying that the positive dynamics of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries have been maintained. In 2024, trade turnover increased by 7 percent. Based on the outcomes of the first four months of this year, a 43 percent increase has been observed.”

Detailing steps taken by Azerbaijan to improve its transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister noted that special attention is paid to the digitalization of customs and transit operations. As an important transport and logistics hub in Eurasia, Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

Highlighting large-scale renewable energy projects, Ali Asadov emphasized that signed contracts for solar and wind power plants will provide an additional 6 gigawatts of energy by 2030.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan is increasing its hydropower potential through domestic investments in the construction and commissioning of hydroelectric power plants of various capacities in the East Zangezur and Karabakh regions. As a result of these efforts, it is planned to double the country’s renewable energy production capacity over the next five years,” the Prime Minister added.

In conclusion, Ali Asadov expressed hope that close intergovernmental collaboration within the CIS would continue, positively impacting the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between member states.

The meeting concluded with the signing of numerous documents by the heads of government of the CIS member states.

News.Az