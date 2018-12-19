PM endorses Sofaz’s draft budget 2019 and tasks to submit it to country’s head for approval

The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (Sofaz) has held a regular meeting, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Sofaz reports that the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

"Sofaz’s draft budget 2019 was discussed at the meeting. In particular, budget revenues are projected at the level of AZN 15.45 bn and expenditures at AZN 11.595 bn, including AZN 30.9 million of expenses for management with Sofaz," it was informed.

The Supervisory Board also approved the amendments to the Rules of storage, placement & management of Fund's funds and recommended to submit the draft budget and the Rules to the country’s leader together with Accounting Chamber’s conclusion for approval," Sofaz said in a statement.

