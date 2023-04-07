Yandex metrika counter

PM Garibashvili: Azerbaijan is not only Azerbaijan’s neighbor and friend, but also important strategic partner

  • Politics
  • Share
PM Garibashvili: Azerbaijan is not only Azerbaijan’s neighbor and friend, but also important strategic partner

“Our friendship has a long history. Azerbaijan is not only our neighbor and friend, but also an important strategic partner,” said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, News.Az reports. 

The Prime Minister noted: “For many years, we have implemented historic projects in various fields. These projects have brought our peoples and countries closer together. We depend on each other in a good way, and I am sure it will be like this for many years to come.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      