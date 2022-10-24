PM Garibashvili hails President Aliyev’s contribution to close relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Irakli Garibashvili praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s contribution to close relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“Our countries have incomparable friendly relations and close ties. Those relations are based on our historical ties and mutual respect. I am sure that our existing cooperation will rise to an even higher level in the interests of the well-being of our countries and peoples,” said Garibashvili as he made joint press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday.

“Today we had a very important meeting, discussed various issues and once again emphasized the close partnership between our countries. We discussed the processes currently taking place in the world and agreed that the events taking place in Ukraine should be resolved through negotiations,” the Georgian premier added.

