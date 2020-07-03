PM: Georgia is not in rush to open land borders

Activity at Georgia’s land borders is being effectively monitored, Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia stated earlier today, but noted the government does not plan to ‘take any fast steps’, and so land borders will not be opening yet, according to agenda.ge.

"Travel for Georgian citizens at the country’s land borders and the transportation of cargo is proceeding without any interruption. We make international and shipping companies quite comfortable,” said Gakharia.

He noted that the health condition of truck drivers who enter the country is strictly monitored.

Georgia recently decided to postpone opening its skies to international flights until August 1.

The decision to resume regular air traffic will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the world and in Georgia, says the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Meanwhile, several airlines will carry out charter flights to bring home Georgian citizens who are abroad and cannot return home due to travel bans amid the coronavirus, for which ticket prices will not exceed €200.

News.Az