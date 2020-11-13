PM Golovchenko hails growth in Azerbaijan-Belarus trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov has met with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko to discuss economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

PM Golovchenko hailed the growth of trade between the two countries. He noted that in January-September 2020, the trade between Belarus and Azerbaijan increased more than 2.5 times to reach $315 million.

“Industrial cooperation is also vibrant. One of Azerbaijan's leading enterprises, which has been successfully cooperating with Belarusian machine builders, is Ganja Automobile Plant. Since 2007, more than 11,000 Belarusian tractors and about 3,500 units of other equipment of famous Belarusian brands have been assembled at the plant,” Roman Golovchenko said.

The parties reaffirmed their interest in intensifying and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

News.Az