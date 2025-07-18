PM Ishiba: U.S. Treasury’s Bessent signals optimism on tariff deal with Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that Washington and Tokyo could strike a “good agreement” on tariffs, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday following their meeting in Tokyo.

Ishiba confirmed that no specific details were discussed, including the 25% tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Japanese goods starting August 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the prime minister noted that Bessent promised to maintain “active talks” with Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa.

“Both sides agreed to continue a constructive dialogue,” Akazawa told reporters after attending the meeting. Bessent left Ishiba’s office without making any comments.

According to Japanese media reports, Akazawa is arranging to travel to the United States next week for further discussions with Bessent and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, signaling continued efforts to defuse trade tensions.

The courtesy visit by Bessent took place ahead of his scheduled appearance at a U.S. national day event during World Expo 2025 in Osaka on Saturday. The White House has yet to comment on the talks.

The tariff negotiations come at a sensitive time for Japan’s government. Ishiba’s shaky minority coalition faces an upper house vote on Sunday that could further weaken its position, potentially unsettling markets and complicating ongoing trade discussions with Washington.

